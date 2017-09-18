Lakers News: Chad Johnson Hints At Paul George, LeBron James & Russell Westbrook Coming To Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Lakers entered this offseason with a clear direction of the franchise in mind. With all sights set on the 2018 free agency class, with the likes LeBron James, Paul George and Russell Westbrook all set to hit the open market, Los Angeles tried to accommodate their roster with one-year contracts.

Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram are also expected to take major strides as the season progresses, which also remains a part of the selling point on the future of the franchise.

Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka have repeatedly stated their desire to offer two maximum contracts next offseason, in order to secure two All-Stars alongside their young core.

The NBA offseason quickly turned into a whirlwind of events this offseason, with peaks during the George and Kyrie Irving sagas. George has been linked to the Lakers for quite some time, as the possible first domino to fall for the Lakers. However, former NFL player Chad Johnson suggested he has some insight into the Lakers future:

Lebron, Paul George & my brodie Westbrook may possibly sign w/ LA, I'll have more details after I beat Paul in FIFA… — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) September 18, 2017

Johnson’s bold claim certainly isn’t something out of the blue, with many believing that James is viewing the Lakers as a serious choice going into his free agency.

The drama surrounding James’ possible move gained a lot of steam in the middle of September, when a source stated he was unequivocally joining the Lakers. The situation for Westbrook also varies compared to the other two, as Westbrook has a known offer on the table that could lock him up with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While the Thunder offered him a deserving maximum contract, Westbrook has remained silent about his preferences and his future intentions. Westbrook has until the beginning of the season to agree to the extension with OKC, or else he will hit free agency along with his new teammate, George, next summer.

However, the current Lakers roster will have to make a strong impression to get the train going, as they can prove to these NBA stars that there is serious chemistry brewing for a franchise that is desperately attempting to climb back into the elite ranks.