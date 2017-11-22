Lakers News: Brook And Robin Lopez Remain Unchanged By NBA Life

When the Los Angeles Lakers traded for center Brook Lopez, they knew they were getting a highly-skilled basketball player who was capable of making an impact this season. They also knew that they were adding a quality person to a team full of impressionable young players who are in need of guidance.

On Tuesday night, Brook matched up with his twin brother, Robin, when the Lakers faced the Chicago Bulls. The Lopez twins have forged excellent NBA careers while staying true to themselves and not letting the life of a professional athlete change them.

Quincy Pondexter, who currently plays alongside Robin with the Bulls and has known the brothers since they were kids, spoke to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune about what is so special about them:

“Man, I love everything about them because they’re genuine people. They haven’t changed at all,” Pondexter said. “They’re unique and creative, qualities that really make you gravitate towards them. They know how to draw. They know about art. They know everything about Disney. “And their mother was very, very hands on in the most positive way ever. She was everywhere.”

Both Brook and Robin do things that wouldn’t be considered typical for a superstar athlete, like attend comic book conventions or make frequent trips to Disneyland. Brook twice visited The Happiest Place on Earth within his first three days of arriving in Los Angeles.

It’s these interests away from the basketball court that has helped make both of them well-rounded individuals. For the Lakers, Brook provides a role model that not only brings a wealth of NBA experience to the table but also an appreciation for things going on outside the sports world.

As for matters on the court, Robin scored 14 points and pulled down three rebounds, while Brook finished with only four points and nine rebounds. The Lakers erased a 19-point deficit, their largest this season, to finish 2-2 on their homestand.

“I don’t want to sound selfish, but it was personally fun for me,” Robin said of matching up against Brook. “I don’t know how much fun he had. I would’ve preferred the win, obviously.”

