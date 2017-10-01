Lakers News: Brook Lopez, Andrew Bogut, Josh Hart Ruled Out Of Monday’s Game Vs. Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers opened up the preseason Saturday night when they hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Honda Center in Anaheim, although the game resulted in a 108-99 loss.

The Lakers were without their top two centers in Brook Lopez and Andrew Bogut though, as Lopez is dealing with a back injury and Bogut was still working on getting his work visa.

Bogut has since gotten his visa worked out, so he is clear to begin participating in team activities and was present at practice on Sunday.

With just one more day until the Lakers next preseason game on Monday against the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center, it does not appear that either Bogut or Lopez will be ready to go as the Lakers official Twitter ruled both out for the game:

Brook Lopez and Andrew Bogut both participated in full-court five-on-five. Neither will play tomorrow. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 1, 2017

Lakers rookie Josh Hart also missed the first preseason game with a hamstring issue, and the short turnaround won’t be enough time for him either as according to Lakers Nation reporter Serena Winters he also won’t be suiting up Monday:

Luke Walton says Brook Lopez, Josh Hart still out for tomorrow, just being cautious. — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) October 1, 2017

With both centers out Larry Nance Jr. and Julius Randle will likely both start again in the frontcourt, with Ivica Zubac and Kyle Kuzma getting a bulk of the minutes off the bench.

A lot of the Lakers focus this training camp has been on the defensive end of the floor, but without the only two true rim protectors on the roster playing it will be tough to contain the Nuggets dynamic frontcourt led by Nikola Jokic and Paul Millsap.