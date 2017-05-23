Lakers News: Brandon Ingram Working On Fine-Tuning His Shot

Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram was one of the better shooters to enter the 2016 NBA Draft coming out of college. He shot an exceptional 44 percent from the field, but where he really made an impact was from the three-point line shooting a cool 41 percent from that distance. The same could not be said during his first few months as a professional. Although, he finished the season shooting 40.1 percent from the field it was a struggle.

In the first three months of the season he shot 37 percent or lower from the field and was hesitant on taking shots, which might have stemmed from a lack of confidence. It was no secret that Lakers fans were patiently waiting for Ingram to break out of his slump and luckily he improved his shot-making towards the end of the season which included shooting a red-hot 51.7 percent in the month of March. He still struggled from beyond the arc, but his aggressiveness was noticeably different.

His shooting during the final months of the season was a real confidence boost, and according to Lakers Reporter Mike Trudell, Ingram has been working towards improving his shot with the Lakers staff:

Brandon Ingram’s been spending a lot of time working on/fine-tuning his shot w/LAL’s staff. Focus on the release, really breaking it down. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 22, 2017

The positive thing about Ingram is that he is putting in the time and effort to improve his shot to make himself a better player going into next season. He knows if he wants to become the player the Lakers need him to be, he must put in the necessary work.

He has the tools and resources necessary to become a force in the league for years to come. He showed glimpses of the player he can be towards the end of last season and it will be exciting to see if his hard work pays off next season.