Lakers News: Brandon Ingram Talks NBA 2K Rating, Lonzo Ball Defending Him

Something that many players look forward to every year is the release of the NBA 2K video game. Most guys these days grew up playing the game and seeing themselves and how they are rated is a memorable experience.

Many Los Angeles Lakers players received their rating early as 2K would release it to any player who asked. Players like Lonzo Ball, Jordan Clarkson, and Kyle Kuzma all received their rating as did second-year forward Brandon Ingram.

Ingram received a 76 rating in the game, which some believed was too low. In an interview with Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet, Ingram disagreed saying it could’ve been even lower considering the season he had last year:

“I can’t control it, I know it’s just a game. Of course with the season I had this year I could’ve expected it even lower. I know what I’m capable of and a lot of guys, especially my fans, know what I’m capable of and that’s why they were mad at it, but it’s kind of based off how the season went this year.”

One person who was unhappy was Ingram’s teammate, Ball. When a picture came down on Twitter of Atlanta Hawks rookie John Collins dunking on Ingram, Ball threatened to not buy the game. Once 2K responded with a picture of Ingram returning the favor, Ball relented, but noted his displeasure with his teammate’s rating.

Ingram himself enjoyed his teammate defending him online, but added that it was all in good fun:

“I saw that. That’s my guy. He definitely did and it’s all fun and games for us.”

One thing this definitely shows is the relationship being forged within the Lakers young core. These players are very close and even though it was all in fun, Ball coming to Ingram’s defense was great to see.

Ingram also understands that he can easily boost his 2K rating by performing on the court. The pressure is on the Duke product, but if he comes out with a hot start to the season, he’ll see his rating go up pretty quickly.