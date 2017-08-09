Lakers News: Brandon Ingram Taking His Strength Training To The Next Level

Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram came into the NBA last season with high expectations as the second overall pick in the NBA Draft, but he was also plagued with question marks about how his body would hold up to the rigors of professional basketball.

He’s strikingly tall at 6’9″, and his limbs appear to be endless, but at only 190 pounds, to call Ingram skinny would be an understatement.

There were concerns about how Ingram would be able to finish through contact, and he did struggle a bit in that area last season. However, this summer Ingram has spent countless hours in the weight room in an effort to build strength.

He’s drinking BiPro Whey Protein Isolate before and after workouts to increase his gains, focusing on getting stronger rather than simply adding bulk. In an article for BiPro, Ingram explained his workout goals:

“I have a way stronger base than I did this time last year. Now I’m able to better take hits on the court and get to my spots,” Ingram said. “I know I have to get stronger, so I’m working to gain strength so I can both take bumps on the court and of course deliver them.”

As it mentions in the article, Ingram is working to ensure that he increases his explosiveness even as he builds strength, focusing on function rather than bulk. In this way, while his weight may not skyrocket, Ingram will be able to absorb contact and finish with more regularity without negatively impacting his speed or agility.

As we discussed on the latest Lakers Nation Podcast, Ingram’s improvements have already been evident. In just one Summer League game, Ingram was incredible, looking strong and explosive in all areas of his game. In a small sample size, he was arguably the most impressive player in Las Vegas, making him a player that Lakers fans can’t wait to see this season.