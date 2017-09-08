Lakers News: Brandon Ingram On Becoming A Leader For L.A.

It’s a big season coming up for the Los Angeles Lakers, who are rebuilding their once-great franchise around young players like Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram. As the team searches for a new identity under coach Luke Walton one of the things that they will have to find is leadership.

Veterans like Luol Deng and Corey Brewer provide some mentorship for the team’s young players, but teams need leaders who will not just voice their opinion in the locker room but also carry much of the burden on the floor. That means that some of the young building blocks are going to have to step up, and Ingram recently told Spectrum SportsNet that he intends to do just that:

Of course. Just the respect these guys have for me and the respect I have for these guys I think everybody can teach each other something. I try to lead by example and of course I try to throw my voice in there also so I think that’s also a big year for this. I feel very comfortable talking to these guys, trying to lead by example so I think it is a big year for that also.

Ingram has spent much of the summer working on his game and getting stronger so that he will be able to withstand more physical contact next season. If his performance in the Las Vegas Summer League is any indication, then we should see a much-improved Ingram taking the floor for Los Angeles.

As his on-court responsibilities grow, Ingram should naturally take on more of a leadership role for the team. While he isn’t the most extroverted person and wasn’t very vocal as a rookie, his growing confidence should allow him to speak up more often just as his play on the floor will allow him to lead by example.