Lakers News: Brandon Ingram, Ivica Zubac Mention Leadership As Trait Team Will Miss Without Andrew Bogut

The Los Angeles Lakers released Andrew Bogut prior to his contract becoming fully guaranteed, leaving an open roster spot that the team reportedly will look to fill with a shooter on 10-day contract.

Bogut was in his first year with the Lakers, and his time with the organization was short. The veteran center was a late signee and he saw minimal playing time in 26 games (five starts). But despite that, the Lakers figure to feel the effects of his departure.

“Leadership,” answered Brandon Ingram when asked what Bogut contributed. “And he uses his voice a lot more than any other guy on the basketball floor. Whether it was different positions to put us in, whether it was away from the court, he was always good to help us play basketball in the right way.”

One aspect that presumably led to Bogut signing with the Lakers was a relationship developed with Luke Walton during their time together with the Golden State Warriors.

“We’re going to mis him, obviously. He was an ultimate professional with us, great with the young guys, never complained, came in and work every single day,” Walton said. “So we’ll definitely miss him talking, just kind of leading in the way he leads. I’m sure other teams out there know what he’s capable of and he’ll end up in a good situation for himself.”

Walton recently highlighted the influence Bogut had on the roster. Though it wasn’t necessarily reflective in their recent stretch of play, Walton also valued what Bogut brought to the team’s defense, whether coaching from the bench or in the film room.

That was particularly useful for seldom-used big man Ivica Zubac. “He helped me on post defense. That’s one of the biggest aspects that I’ve got to learn, and he helped me a lot wit that,” Zubac said. “It was really good to have him here.”

He added the Lakers’ decision “surprised” him and wasn’t something he expected. “Being one of the best defensive centers, it was really good to have him,” Zubac said. “I learned a lot. I wish he stayed, but that’s how it worked.”

