Lakers News: Brandon Ingram Believes Focusing On Defense Will Help His Offense

Brandon Ingram will be an integral piece of the Los Angeles Lakers season this year. The second-year forward is expected to be the team’s top scorer as well as become more of a leader on this young team.

While much of the focus for the Lakers has been on the offensive end, it is their defense that must improve if they plan on taking any sort of leap up the standings. Ingram understands that and expects to contribute to that improvement as well.

In an interview with Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet Ingram spoke about using his length to make an impact on the defensive side:

“Defense, it just makes the game a whole lot easier. Especially for myself, using my length and maybe getting my hands in the passing lanes, blocking shots, just being able to get rebounds. Just different things on the basketball floor on the defensive side is gonna help a lot with my offense.”

Ingram has the right idea as improving on defense will make the Lakers a better offensive team as well. Luke Walton wants his team to be able to get out in transition, and the best way to do that is to get stops on defense. Ingram, with his length, should be able to contribute to that in numerous ways.

Thankfully, the Lakers’ additions to the roster should help them get better on that end as well. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is an excellent perimeter defender while Brook Lopez is a solid rim protector. Rookies Josh Hart and Kyle Kuzma should also contribute on that end while Lonzo Ball is a good help defender due to his quickness and instincts.

The Lakers suddenly becoming a lockdown team is unlikely, but the pieces are there to make a leap. Ingram, as potentially the team’s best player, has to lead the charge and he sounds ready to do that.