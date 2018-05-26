Lakers News: Barry Brown Withdraws From 2018 NBA Draft, Returning To Kansas State

In recent weeks the Los Angeles Lakers have brought in several groups of 2018 NBA Draft prospects while also attending the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. The team holds the 25th and 47th overall selections, which although not lottery draft picks, can still be of value.

The Lakers have shown an ability to mine for talent with their late selections, adding Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart in recent years.

Among those to participate in a pre-draft workout this week with the Lakers is Kansas State guard Barry Brown. His group included Clemson guard Gabe DeVoe, Temple forward Obi Enechionyia, Wofford guard Fletcher Magee, Michigan forward Duncan Robinson and Saint Mary’s guard Emmett Naar.

Brown made himself eligible for the 2018 Draft but did not hire an agent, leaving open the possibility of returning for a senior season. He was considered a fringe draft prospect by most prognosticators.

After working out for the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets, Brown decided to withdraw from the 2018 NBA Draft and return to Kansas State, the university announced on their Twitter account:

“Although the process was more than enjoyable, I have decided to withdraw my name from the 2018 NBA Draft. Thank you to everyone who supported me, and I am looking forward to finishing my senior season as a WILDCAT!”

Brown is coming off a season in which he earned second-team All Big 12 honors by averaging 15.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

With Brown back in the fold, the Wildcats return their entire starting lineup. They won 25 games and reached the Elite Eight, where they were upset by the Loyola Ramblers, this year’s Cinderella story.

