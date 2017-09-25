Lakers News: Andrew Bogut Says He’s Healthy, Has Been Working Out For Six Weeks

The Los Angeles Lakers made a bit of a surprise signing towards the end of the offseason when they inked veteran center Andrew Bogut to a one-year, partially guaranteed contract.

While it was a bit surprising, the signing made a lot of sense as Bogut brings something that the Lakers didn’t have last season, and that’s interior defense.

Additionally, he has a history with Lakers head coach Luke Walton dating back to the time they spent together with the Golden State Warriors when Walton was an assistant coach.

Bogut went through a rough season last year as he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks last offseason and never quite found a home in Dallas before being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in February. Philadelphia waived him just four days later and he wound up signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers, hoping to have another chance at a championship. But in his first game with Cleveland though Bogut fractured his tibia, effectively ending his season.

At Lakers Media Day on Monday though Bogut said that he is now healthy and has been working out for the last six weeks, via Lakers Nation reporter Matthew Moreno:

Andrew Bogut says he's healthy and has been working out for the past six weeks. — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) September 25, 2017

Bogut will be competing for the team’s final roster spot during training camp, although if he proves that he is healthy then he will surely earn that spot.

In 12 seasons the former No. 1 overall pick has averaged 10.0 points and 8.9 rebounds while being named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2015 and All-NBA Third Team in 2010. In addition to his play on the court, Bogut will also bring some veteran leadership that the Lakers young team has desperately missed the last couple seasons.