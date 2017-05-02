Lakers Nation News And Rumors Recap: Paul George “Hell-Bent” On Coming To L.A.

Another week, another Paul George to Los Angeles rumor. This time it was Sam Amick of USA Today reporting that George is “hell bent” on joining the Lakers, whether through trade or free agency in 2018.

While these rumors linking George to LA are nice for Lakers fans to hear, it’s important to remember that they are just rumors. The Lakers have been consistently linked to other star NBA players in recent years, with none of those coming to fruition.

George may have his eyes on Los Angeles, but if the Pacers are able to right the ship and compete in the East, they will always be favorites to keep their perennial All-Star. On top of that, if George is selected to one of the All-NBA teams the Pacers will be able to offer him a super-max that no other team can match.

All the signs point to George becoming a Laker at some point, however, it may be more difficult than some assume.

