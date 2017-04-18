Lakers Nation News And Rumors Recap: Metta World Peace Says Goodbye

Over the years, the Los Angeles Lakers have had a plethora of memorable role players. However, very few have stood out, with both his play and off-court demeanor, as much as Metta World Peace. After joining the Lakers in the 2009 offseason as a free agent, Metta quickly became a fan-favorite.

Although the wheels quickly fell off the wagon following that 2009-10 championship run, Laker fans will always remember Metta’s Game 7 performance in the 2010 finals and last-second put-back against the Suns in the conference finals.

After returning to the Lakers for the past two seasons, Metta finally said goodbye on Friday. The former defensive player of the year offered his thanks to the Lakers brass, including Jerry Buss, Jeanie Buss, Jim Buss, and Mitch Kupchak, and was thankful to have the opportunity to end his career in fashion.

Metta will certainly have a spot on Luke Walton’s coaching staff should he decide to go that route.

