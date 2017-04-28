Lakers Nation News And Rumors Recap: Lonzo Ball Talks Potentially Joining L.A.

It appears that the Lakers and Lonzo Ball will continue to be linked until the team finds out their fate at the NBA Draft Lottery on May 16. Ball recently sat down with The Vertical to express his interest in playing for the Lakers, as well as his fascination with learning from Magic Johnson.

Ball commented that it would be an honor to play for the Lakers and learn from Magic, since both are big guards who love to pass. Ball even commented that he believes he could help bring free agents to the Lakers.

While Ball said he would love to play for the Lakers, he also made it clear that he will play for anyone and looks forward to the challenge of helping turn around an NBA franchise.

It remains to be seen what the Lakers will do if they keep their pick. With constant rumors linking them to Paul George, it will be interesting to see if they decide to abandon the youth rebuild in favor of chasing stars.

