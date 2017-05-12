Lakers Nation News And Rumors Recap: L.A. Considering Four Players For Potential Draft Pick

Lakers Nation News And Rumors Recap: L.A. Considering Four Players For Potential...

In less than a week’s time the Lakers will know the fate of their 2017 and 2019 first round draft picks. If they land in the top three this year, the Lakers will keep both picks. Fall outside and the Lakers will ship those picks to Philadelphia and Orlando respectively.

While the Lakers still don’t know if they have their pick, the are reportedly considering four players should they keep it. According to Kevin Ding of Bleacher Report, the Lakers are looking at Lonzo Ball, Markelle Fultz, Josh Jackson and De’Aaron Fox.

All four players could come in and contribute immediately to the team, or be used in a trade for a superstar such as Paul George or Jimmy Butler.

Only a few days left until the fate of the Lakers is determined.

Lakers Nation News

Lakers Nation NBA Draft Profiles: Lonzo Ball, UCLA

Lakers News: L.A. Expected To Interview De’Aaron Fox At NBA Draft Combine

LaVar Ball ‘Don’t Need No Advice’ From Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

Exclusive: Byron Scott On New Book, Lakers, Magic, Paul George, Ingram, LaVar Ball, & More

Lakers Podcast: Analyzing Impact Of Draft Lottery, Another Front Office Shake Up

Lakers Expected To Interview Markelle Fultz At NBA Draft Combine

Kobe Bryant On Helping Out Players: ‘Anybody Can Reach Out’

Lakers News: Byron Scott Says He Would Trade Some Young Players For Paul George

Kobe Bryant Says He Was ‘Happy To Help’ Isaiah Thomas

NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls Schedule Meeting With Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade To Discuss Future

Lakers Rumors: L.A. Doesn’t View Lonzo Ball As ‘Potential Savior’

Lakers Rumors: L.A. Considering Four Players With Potential Top-3 Draft Pick

Lakers News

WATCH: Magic Johnson gives a hint about the Lakers’ plans in free agency – CBS Sports

Byron Scott: Lakers should trade for Paul George, offer up young players – CBS Sports

Lakers, Suns Say LaVar Ball Won’t Impact Lonzo’s NBA Draft Stock – Bleacher Report

Lakers will meet with Markelle Fultz and De’Aaron Fox at the NBA combine – LA Times

David Nwaba displays perseverance in journey from University High to Lakers – LA Times

Lakers prepare for draft lottery by going to combine in Chicago – LA Times

NBA agents discuss the Lakers hiring Rob Pelinka as GM – Hoops Hype

Sheriff Shaq? It Could Happen in 2020, Lakers Legend Says – NBC Sports

NBA News

NBA Draft Combine Day 1: Measurements And Scrimmages Standouts – Sports Illustrated

NBA draft combine preview: Top prospects to watch – ESPN

Stay or go? NBA execs break down the players at the NBA draft combine – ESPN

Rumor Central: Mutual interest between Kyle Lowry, Sixers? – ESPN

Nets’ Jeremy Lin says he heard more racial slurs in college than in the NBA – CBS Sports

Draymond Green Wants to Create ‘Another Lane to the NBA’ – SLAM Online

Ray Allen declines questions about exit from Boston Celtics, discusses Dwyane Wade’s future – NBA.com