Lakers Nation News And Rumors Recap: Kyle Lowry Considering Changing Conferences

LeBron James continues to be a thorn in the side of the Eastern Conference. Since 2007, James has won the East seven times, a dominance unseen since the Jordan-era Bulls of the mid-90s. His dominance over the conference is apparently making some stars reconsider where they want to play.

After being swept by James’ Cavaliers in the second round of the playoffs, Kyle Lowry is reportedly considering switching to the Western Conference. Knowing the Lakers, they will most likely try to get a meeting with Lowry, who just had the best season of his career.

However, there are some major question marks surrounding the three-time All-Star. Lowry is 31 years old, and would be making over $35 million as a 36 year old if he were to sign a max contract. The last time the Lakers bet on an aging point guard it backfired tremendously.

Lowry very well could end up in the Western Conference, but it remains to be seen if Los Angeles is the best landing spot.

