Lakers Nation News And Rumors Recap: Is Paul George Destined To Join L.A.?

With the Indiana Pacers getting swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Paul George may have played his last game in a Pacer uniform. The perennial All-Star has been constantly linked to his hometown Lakers, and it seems to be only a matter of time until George is donning the purple and gold.

According to reports, George even told former Pacers teammates that he wants to to play for the Lakers. At this point, it doesn’t seem to be a matter of if, but when George will end up in LA.

Despite George’s well known interest in wanting to play for LA, the Lakers are still in a tricky spot. They could wait another year and sign him outright, but that could risk another team trading for George and convincing him to stay. Regardless, unless the team keeps their top-3 pick, they likely don’t have enough assets to entice Larry Bird without giving up a combination of Brandon Ingram and D’Angelo Russell.

While it is all speculation to this point, the Lakers and George seems to have definite interest in each other. For now, we will have to wait for the ping-pong balls before any dream of George in LA becomes reality.

