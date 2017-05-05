Lakers Nation News And Rumors Recap: Could L.A. Draft Lonzo Ball No. 1?

Lakers Nation News And Rumors Recap: Could L.A. Draft Lonzo Ball No....

With the NBA lottery quickly approaching, rumors are beginning to speculate on who the Lakers would draft should they retain their top-3 protected pick.

Despite Markelle Fultz being widely considered the top talent available, the Lakers could decide to take UCLA freshman Lonzo Ball. The Lakers have been constantly linked to Ball over the past few months, and are reportedly enamored with the All-American.

While Ball could become a great player, passing up on Fultz could come back to haunt the Lakers. Of course the same could also be said if the Lakers were to go the opposite direction. However, at the moment this is all hypothetical until the Lakers find out their fate on May 16 at the NBA Draft Lottery.

