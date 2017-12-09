Former Lakers Forward Metta World Peace To Play For Killer 3s Team In Big3 League

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace announced that he would join the Big3 Basketball League in October, and during an appearance on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd, he revealed that he would play for the league’s Killer 3s team.

The Killer 3s are helmed by player-coach and former New York Knicks big man Charles Oakley and feature former NBA players like Stephen Jackson, Chauncey Billups and Reggie Evans, and came in last place during the Big3 regular season last summer.

Despite that tough first season, World Peace will give the Killer 3s one of the more notable rosters in the league. He said that he was thankful the team was giving him the opportunity to play, as seen on The Herd:

“Steve Jackson and Chauncey Billups, big shot, coach Oak, Ice Cube, I appreciate you guys. I’m looking forward to playing.”

The Big3 league World Peace joins will be a different one than it was in its inaugural season. For 2018, the BIG3’s 10-week season will be broadcast live on Friday nights. Six times that broadcast will take place on on FS1 and four times it will be on FOX’s main channel.

The league will resume play Friday, June 22, on FS1 and travel to nine other cities throughout the summer before the postseason, which will be followed by a championship game that will air on FOX.

Without any NBA basketball during that time and with the additional spotlight the league is gaining from continuing to sign well-known NBA personalities like World Peace, it will be interesting to see if the Big3 can gain a foothold with basketball fans in its second season after mostly being regarded as a curiosity in its first year of existence.

World Peace last played in the NBA last season, in which he averaged 4.8 points and two rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game, starting one game.

WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DISCUSSION? CHECK OUT THE NEW FORUM CLUB