Los Angeles Lakers Media Day 2017 (VIDEOS)



Los Angeles Lakers No. 2 draft pick Lonzo Ball headlined Lakers Media Day at their new UCLA Health practice facility, alongside new faces Brook Lopez, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Andrew Bogut and familiar faces Brandon Ingram and Julius Randle. President of basketball operations Magic Johnson, general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Luke Walton all guaranteed a competitive and fun style of play for fans to enjoy this season.

One theme was clear: everyone who has played with Ball has been impressed by how he elevates every other player on the floor, as well as his humble demeanor, despite garnering all the attention. Magic talked about being both a ‘boss’ and a ‘big brother’ to Lonzo, and his relationship with his father, Lavar. Walton revealed that associate head coach Brian Shaw will be another mentor for him this season.

Ingram boasts about his ‘sky-high’ confidence and readiness to compete in games, while Randle talks about how his body transformation has changed his game. Bogut details what made him sign with the Lakers and what he expects his role to be, while Lopez gets giddy over the idea of being at Lakers Media Day.

Hear from the rest of the group in our videos below.

