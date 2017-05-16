Lakers’ Magic Johnson Among 2017 NBA Draft Lottery Team Representatives

After a long wait, the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery is finally upon us as it is set to take place tonight at 5 p.m. Pacific time, airing on ESPN.

The team with perhaps the most at stake is the Los Angeles Lakers, as their pick must fall in the top three for them to keep it, or else it ends up going to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Since they had the third worst record in the league, the Lakers have a 46.9 percent chance of keeping that pick.

The man that will be there representing the Lakers is president of basketball operations Magic Johnson, who recently let his optimism about keeping the pick be known to Lakers head coach Luke Walton.

In addition to Johnson, there will be a bunch of other stars representing their respective teams Tuesday night. Four current NBA players will be in attendance, as Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Andrew Wiggins (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Gary Harris (Denver Nuggets) will all be representing their teams.

There will also be former NBA greats like Walt Frazier (New York Knicks), Alonzo Mourning (Miami Heat) and Michael Finley (Dallas Mavericks) representing their former teams. Find out the complete list of team representatives here: