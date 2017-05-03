Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Praises Celtics Guard Isaiah Thomas After 53-Point Playoff Performance

The Boston Celtics once again came back to defeat the Washington Wizards Tuesday night in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, earning a 129-119 overtime victory to take a 2-0 series lead.

Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas had one of the best postseason performances ever, as he scored 53 points on 18-of-33 shooting to go along with four rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 45 minutes.

Thomas was especially good in the fourth quarter and overtime, as the Celtics trailed 89-84 going into the fourth quarter and Thomas scored 29 points in the final quarter and the overtime period to help earn his team the victory.

Many people praised Thomas for his performance after the game, including Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant who took to Twitter:

Nope. He plays with #MambaMentality but he is now and forever will be known as the #MightyIT https://t.co/tWH8FEH9Lz — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 3, 2017

Bryant recently broke down Thomas’ game in his latest installment of Canvas, the documentary series that he has been working on in conjunction with ESPN.

What Thomas has been able to do this postseason has been nothing short of amazing, as he lost his sister in a car accident just days before the postseason he began. Her birthday would have been Tuesday, so Thomas dedicated his performance to her.

Thomas has led the Celtics to six straight victories after falling down 2-0 to the Chicago Bulls in the opening round. In eight games this postseason the two-time All-Star has averaged 28.0 points, 5.9 assists, and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 46.2 percent from the field.

The Celtics head to Washington with a commanding 2-0 series lead over John Wall and the Wizards, with Game 3 taking place on Thursday at 5 p.m. Pacific time.