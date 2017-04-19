VIDEO: Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Pitches Staples Center Towards 2024 Olympic Bid

The city of Los Angeles has had many historic sporting moments and events that have captivated a nation, whether from professional sports, such as the Los Angeles Lakers, or even previous Olympics and notarized events like the Rose Parade. The diverse culture is often described as a melting pot, bringing together different cultures towards many illustrious events.

That thought process has slowly headlined Los Angeles’ bid towards hosting the 2024 Olympics, fighting alongside Paris as the last standing options. The two remaining candidates outlasted the likes of Budapest, Rome and Hamburg, with a decision to be announced at the 130th International Olympic Committee Session in Lima, Peru, on Sept. 13, 2017.

Los Angeles, with its many stars, have gone full force with their advertisement campaigns, bringing in the legendary figures that made their name in the city of Angels. At the top of that list, and perhaps the most revered athlete in Los Angeles history, is Kobe Bryant. The 18-time All-Star put on countless spectacles throughout his career at Staples Center, which would be a featured venue should Los Angeles win their bid.

Bryant participated in a video, in coordination with LA 2024’s Twitter, where he commented on the electric atmosphere of Staples Center. During the video, he stated how it changed throughout his career and how Staples Center isn’t just a sports arena:

“There is so many magical things that have taken place here at Staples Center that make it special to me. I remember being here the day we broke ground, watching what this building has become over the years. I think the building itself kind of gives a stage-like feel, as if you’re performing. It’s much, much different than other venues I’ve played in. Other venues feel just like a basketball game. Here it doesn’t feel just like a basketball game, it feels like you’re on Broadway performing.”

Bryant would go on to capture five championships, a MVP award, two NBA Finals MVP awards and many more achievements during his time dominating at Staples Center. Millions of fans were able to witness Bryant during the peak of his career, with a certain comfortability at his home court of Staples Center.

It wasn’t that long ago when Bryant drifted into retirement with one final Hollywood ending at Staples Center, putting on a 60-point performance that baffled all those who were watching around the world. Although Bryant is no longer a part of the Los Angeles Lakers, his ties and roots remain at Staples Center.

Bryant also focused on the 2024 Olympics aspect during the video, envisioning to those that are watching what Staples Center and the city of Los Angeles can provide. In a very descriptive manner, the 38-year-old relayed what Los Angeles contains and can provide if able to host the 2024 Olympics:

“I think it’s important for an athlete to focus on doing the best job they possibly can and focus on what you’re here to do. Playing here is going to be an unbelievable feeling. I mean, aside from Staples Center itself, but just being in the city of Los Angeles. Imagine everything converging into one place. What I love about L.A. is that it can be anything you want it to be. The versatility is amazing. The diversity of the people here is amazing. I just don’t think there’s any better place in the world to be.”

Bryant has joined many other Los Angeles stars in the process, alongside the likes of Magic Johnson, Jeanie Buss, Andre “Dr. Dre” Young, Steve Balmer (Clippers), Kevin Demoff (Rams) and Stan Kasten (Dodgers). Sports have always had a major impact in the city of Los Angeles, connecting families and friends countless times.

You can watch Bryant’s 2024 Olympics video here: