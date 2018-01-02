Google Can’t Explain How LaVar Ball Became Listed As NBA Founder In Search Results

LaVar Ball, father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, was once again in the news Tuesday morning. This time, however, it had nothing to do with anything he had done or said.

For a brief time, when people searched the term ‘NBA founder’ on Google, it was LaVar Ball who popped up. For all of the outlandish things LaVar has said, even he hasn’t gone so far as to proclaim himself as the creator of the NBA.

When asked about the glitch, Google had no real explanation according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell:

“Clearly we dropped the ball,” a Google spokesperson told ESPN. “We’re taking a timeout to huddle around the issue and expect to rebound soon.”

Google has an algorithm that they use when coming up for a description of a person. Though it is unclear as to how Ball wound up as the founder of the NBA on Google, his description has since been changed to ‘media personality.’

Nonetheless, while he obviously isn’t the founder of the NBA, LaVar is trying to start his own Big Baller Brand league as an alternative to the NCAA. While Lonzo had no issues in college, LaVar’s pulled his second son, LiAngelo, out of UCLA following an indefinite suspension after a shoplifting incident.

Furthermore LaVar’s youngest son, LaMelo, is unlikely to be cleared by the NCAA after receiving his own signature shoe, the Melo Ball 1. Additionally, he and LiAngelo signed to play professionally overseas.

Aside from that, LaVar hasn’t been in the news too much recently, particularly when it comes to speaking on the Lakers. The front office met with LaVar to ask him to tone down the criticism of the coaching. But somehow, someway, LaVar always finds a way to make news, even when he isn’t trying.

WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DISCUSSION? CHECK OUT THE NEW LAKERSNATION FORUM CLUB