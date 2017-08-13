LaVar Ball Confirms He Will Be In Attendance For Ice Cube’s Challenge In BIG3 League Sunday

LaVar Ball Confirms He Will Be In Attendance For Ice Cube’s Challenge...

Before the start of the BIG3 League, creator of the league Ice Cube issued a challenge to LaVar Ball, the father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball.

Ice Cubs challenged LaVar to a 4-point shooting competition, which in the BIG3 League is a few spots on the court deeper than the regular 3-point line. The challenge was that if LaVar won, Ice Cube would buy a pair of his Big Baller Brand shoes.

Not only did LaVar accept the challenge, but he raised the stakes as he said that if Ice Cube loses he must buy a pair of BBB shoes for LaVar’s entire AAU team.

When they agreed to the challenge in June, they planned for it to take part when the league comes to the Staples Center in Los Angeles, which is this Sunday.

LaVar recently took to Twitter to confirm that the challenge is still on, and he will be in attendance Sunday ready to take on Ice Cube in the 4-point challenge:

LaVar has been very vocal in recent months about a lot of things, even going as far to say that he could beat Michael Jordan in a one-on-one game. LaVar will have a chance to showcase those skills Sunday at Staples Center in what should be a very fun and entertaining event.

While the games take place on Sunday, they won’t be aired until Monday night at 5 p.m. Pacific time on Fox Sports 1.