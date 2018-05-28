Kobe Bryant Uses Marvel Comics Reference For LeBron James Reaching NBA Finals, Calls For End Of Debate Over Which Player Is Better

LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, extending his unprecedented streak to eight consecutive seasons in which he’s reached the NBA Finals.

That’s despite his Cavs team undergoing several roster changes throughout the season and incurring injuries along the way. The latest of which was to Kevin Love who missed Game 7 because of landing in the NBA’s concussion protocol.

James punching yet another ticket to the NBA Finals adds to his legacy that many have already said warrants consideration as the best player of all-time. Of course, it’s an endless debate that includes arguments for Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and in some cases Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Magic Johnson.

While the Cavaliers were in the midst of sealing their win, social media was abuzz over theirs and James’ accomplishment. Bryant joined that discussion once the score went final, doing so in a diplomatic manner.

He first used a reference from Marvel Comics by combining James’ name with the fictional and seemingly indestructible metal, Vibranium, then reminded fans that a debate over which player is better is not worth discussing:

We can enjoy one without tearing down one. I love what he’s doing. Don’t debate what can’t be definitively won by anyone #enjoymy5 #enjoymj6 #enjoylbjquest — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 28, 2018

As fierce of a competitor as Bryant was during his storied career with the Los Angeles Lakers, he’s regularly downplayed comparisons to Jordan or James. Now, that isn’t to suggest that the five-time champion wouldn’t mind a theoretical matchup with Jordan if it was at all possible.

While Bryant hasn’t fueled the debate with his words, he did so by recently liking a tweet that touted him as a more skilled player when compared to James. Though after word began to spread, Bryant un-liked the tweet.

