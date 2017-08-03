

Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson hosted his second annual Nike JC6 youth basketball camp focusing on inspiring younger generations to take a sense of pride in their community. And who better to jump in and preach that message than Lakers legend and current President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson?

“I’m really happy that Jordan’s here in the Heart of Los Angeles at his basketball camp doing this for you guys,” Magic smiled. “That’s what its all about. Yes he’s made it, but now he’s also trying to help you guys make it, and that’s the mark of a good man to come back in the neighborhood and do a camp.”

“That’s my boss! It’s good to see him come out here and support the camp, as well as Los Angeles, the city,” Clarkson said at the recreation center at Heart of Los Angeles.

East West Bank also sponsored 50 kids from underserved communities to attend Clarkson’s camp, from organizations like Los Angeles Urban League, Asian Youth Center, St. Didacious School, Valley Venom Basketball and Blaze Basketball.

“We have about 150 kids here…I’m trying to give back to the community, show these kids basketball skills, as well as life skills,” Clarkson said. “The camps consist of a lot of skill work, a lot of it from all the fundamentals, passing, shooting, we touch on everything and get in as much as we can in the hours we spend with these kids.”

For more info on Jordan Clarkson’s camps, head over to: jordanclarkson6.com/camps

