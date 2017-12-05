Lakers Injury Update: Lonzo Ball Steadily Recovering From Tight Calves

Prior to Saturday’s contest against the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball experienced tightness in his left calf. By the conclusion of the game, his right calf had suffered the same fate.

The respective injuries weren’t serious enough to sideline Ball for Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Rockets. Though in the contest, he didn’t record a field goal and finished the game with just two points.

Ball saw just 22 minutes on the floor and committed three turnovers. Despite it being one of his worst performances of the season, he refused to correlate his poor play with his calve injuries.

The Lakers practiced on Tuesday in what was their first time on the court since falling to the Rockets. Ball was a full participant, even though he’s not quite 100 percent healthy.

“Physically, I’m alright,” Ball said. “Just trying to get my calves right. Mentally, just trying to stay positive and figure out a way to turn things around.

“[The calves are] getting there. Still a little tight, but we’re working on them. A lot of massages right now, a lot of heat. Icing it and compressing it, just trying to get the knots out.”

The Lakers begin an East Coast road trip on Thursday with matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. “It’s going to be big for us, we play some good teams,” Ball said of the upcoming stretch. “We’ve got to come together and get some wins.”

WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DISCUSSION? CHECK OUT THE NEW LAKERS NATION FORUM CLUB