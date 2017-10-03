Lakers Injury Update: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Larry Nance Jr. Ailments Not Serious



The Los Angeles Lakers dropped their second straight preseason game on Monday night, falling to the Denver Nuggets 113-107. Of course, the final score isn’t nearly as important as remaining healthy and the Lakers had a couple of scares as Lonzo Ball, Larry Nance Jr., and Brandon Ingram all had injury scares.

Ingram bumped heads with another player in the third quarter and seemed shaken up because of it. Nance sprained his right index finger, but played through it.

Ball sprained his ankle late in the second quarter but also continued on before being subbed out for good in the third quarter. He was later diagnosed with a mild left ankle sprain.

A day later, head coach Luke Walton spoke about the injuries, noting that Ball’s ankle isn’t anything serious, but they gave him the day off anyway since it’s preseason via Lakers Nation reporter Serena Winters:

Luke Walton said he doesn't think Lonzo's ankle sprain is anything serious but since its the preseason they gave him the day off. — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) October 3, 2017

Walton would add that he doesn’t believe any of the injuries are serious according to Lakers reporter Mike Trudell:

Walton said none of the injuries are serious. Lonzo has the ankle, Ingram banged heads, Nance, Jr. has the finger, but all OK. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 3, 2017

As long as all three players are 100 percent for the start of the regular season, that is all that matters. The Lakers must build chemistry with so many new players on the roster and important players missing a significant amount of time would hurt that a lot.

The Lakers are set to face the Nuggets once again on Wednesday before playing the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. With Brook Lopez nearing a return, the team could have everyone active and ready to play as long these injuries remain minor as Walton believes they are.