Lakers Injury Update: Lonzo Ball, Andrew Bogut Officially Out Of Tuesday’s Game

The Los Angeles Lakers have been bitten by the injury bug this preseason, as Brook Lopez, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Andrew Bogut have all missed time due to injuries.

Luckily none of the injuries look to be too serious, but head coach Luke Walton is still being cautious with his players to make sure they’re ready for the start of the regular season next Thursday when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

Lopez, Ingram and Hart have all returned from their injuries, but Ball and Bogut remained out of Sunday night’s win over the Sacramento Kings.

With just two preseason games remaining, Walton said it is a possibility that Ball is held out the rest of the preseason to make sure that ankle is 100 percent healthy for opening night. It looks like that may end up being the case as the Lakers officially ruled him out for Tuesday’s game against the Utah Jazz:

Bogut, who has yet to play this preseason work visa issues followed by suffering a groin injury, will also be out Tuesday:

With Ball out, Tyler Ennis will likely get another start at point guard with Alex Caruso getting significant minutes behind him. After Sunday’s game, Walton praised Caruso’s play, calling him a calming force on the court.

Bogut’s situation is interesting as he is not guaranteed a spot on the roster. Walton and the front office basically said the team’s final roster spot is his if he can prove that he is healthy, but him not playing in the preseason is a direct representation of his health so it will be intersting to see if he still is awarded that roster spot over the likes of Vander Blue and Briante Weber.