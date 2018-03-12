Lakers Injury Update: Brandon Ingram To Miss Back-To-Back Against Nuggets, Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up an impressive win against the Cleveland Cavaliers to improve to 3-2 since Brandon Ingram has been sidelined by a groin strain. Ingram suffered the injury on a foul play late in the March 1 game against the Miami Heat.

He was initially was said to have suffered a left hip flexor strain, but an MRI three days later revealed the groin strain. Ingram was due to be re-evaluated one week from that diagnosis, leaving him hopeful of returning for the matchup with LeBron James.

Ingram was unable to make that become a reality and though there’s been progress, he’s now due to miss the Lakers’ back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.

“He told me he’s feeling better,” Lakers head coach Luke Walton said after his team’s win Sunday night. “The doctor and him were meeting while I was doing pregame stuff. I haven’t talked to them since, but I was told he will be out the next two (games), and then we’ll re-evaluate him on Thursday.”

Walton didn’t have a further update on the second-year forward at Monday’s practice. “He’s in there getting treatment right now on the AlterG machine, so it’s good to see,” Walton said. “But nothing new.”

“It’s a groin injury, so we’re not going to rush it. When he’s cleared to play, we’ll get him back on the court. We’ll keep taking it day by day.”

After the back-to-back, the Lakers will have 14 games remaining on their schedule. Although there has not been any indication from the team, it wouldn’t come as a complete surprise if Ingram does not return.

He leads the team with 16.2 points per game, a void that Walton commended his young players for filling behind a collective effort and team-first mentality.