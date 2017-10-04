Lakers Injury News: Brandon Ingram Ruled Out Of Wednesday’s Game, Josh Hart To Make Debut

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on the Denver Nuggets in their third preseason game Wednesday night, as the game will take place in Ontario.

A bunch of Lakers players have gotten banged up in the past couple days. Among them are Brandon Ingram, who suffered a head contusion in Monday night’s game, Lonzo Ball, who suffered a mild left ankle sprain, and Larry Nance Jr., who is dealing with a sprained finger.

That is in addition to both Brook Lopez and Josh Hart, who have both yet to play this preseason recovering from back and hamstring issues, respectively.

The Lakers provided updates on some of those players ahead of Sunday’s contest, as they ruled out Ingram and said Ball will be a game-time decision:

Brandon Ingram (head contusion) will not play tonight. Lonzo Ball (ankle sprain) is a game-time decision. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 5, 2017

Lopez and Andrew Bogut, who recently got his work visa, will also not be playing. There is some good news though, as Nance and Hart will both play:

Josh Hart and Larry Nance Jr. will play tonight. Brook Lopez and Andrew Bogut have been cleared to play but will not. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 5, 2017

With Ingram out, either Corey Brewer or Luol Deng will likely get the start in his place. If Ball isn’t able to go then either Tyler Ennis, who head coach Luke Walton called the biggest surprise of training camp so far, or Jordan Clarkson would start.

It will be interesting to see how much playing time Hart gets in his debut, as he truly hasn’t played since the end of his college season in March. He saw very limited action in the Las Vegas Summer League but missed most of it with an ankle issue.