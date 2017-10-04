Lakers Injury News: Brandon Ingram Diagnosed With Head Contusion

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t played a regular season game yet, but the team is already dealing with its fair share of injuries during their preseason and training camp slate.

Brook Lopez has missed the team’s first two preseason games with a back injury he hopes is improved enough for him to play Sunday. Rookie guard Josh Hart has been nursing an injured hamstring, while Andrew Bogut only just resolved visa issues that were causing him to miss time as well.

All three practiced in full Tuesday, but just as they returned it appeared there was a chance the Lakers might add another player to their list of walking wounded.

After bumping his head in the Lakers’ 113-107 loss to the Denver Nuggets Monday night, sophomore forward Brandon Ingram was examined by doctors Tuesday. Following that evaluation, Lakers doctors diagnosed Ingram with a head contusion and the team announced he would be re-evaluated Wednesday, according to Lakers Nation reporter Serena Winters:

Ingram has been diagnosed with a head contusion, after meeting with LAL team doctor. Will be re-evaluated tomorrow. Gametime questionable. https://t.co/LxIMDY9h9M — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) October 4, 2017

That diagnosis appears to be good news for the Lakers so far, as it appears to be minor and likely won’t force Ingram to miss any significant amount of time.

Ingram’s status for the Lakers’ Wednesday night rematch with the Nuggets is still unknown for now, and the team will probably be cautious with their prized young forward given that the game is only a preseason one.

Ingram is averaging 9.5 points and four rebounds per game while shooting only 29.2 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from three-point range in the Lakers’ two preseason games so far.

Should Ingram miss time, the Lakers would likely turn to Luol Deng, Corey Brewer and even potentially rookie Kyle Kuzma for minutes at the three.