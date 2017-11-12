Lakers Highlights: Lonzo Ball Becomes Youngest Player In History To Record Triple-Double In Loss To Bucks

The Los Angeles Lakers embarked on their first true road trip of the season this past week, and it did not start off as planned as they lost the first two games to Eastern Conference playoff teams in the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards.

They looked to get back in the win column Saturday night, although they faced a tall task in the Milwaukee Bucks and MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball stole the headlines in the game, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double at 20 years and 15 days old, but ultimately it was Milwaukee that came away with the 98-90 victory, dropping the Lakers to 5-8 on the season and 0-3 on the road trip.

Ball had one of the best games of his young career in the loss, as he also became the first player in NBA history to record at least 19 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds, 4 blocks and 3 steals in a single game. Additionally, for the first time in his career he shot over 50 percent from the field in a game, knocking down seven of his 12 shot attempts and three of his five three-pointers.

None of that mattered to the rookie though, as Ball said after the game that winning is the only thing he cares about.

Antetokounmpo proved why he is an MVP candidate as the Lakers seemingly had no answer for him, as he scored 33 points to go along with 15 rebounds on 12-of-19 shooting.

Los Angeles rookie Kyle Kuzma also broke out of a mini-slump in the game earning a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lakers close out their four-game road trip on Monday when they take on the Phoenix Suns.

