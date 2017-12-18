Lakers Highlights: Kobe Bryant’s Best Play Against Every Team, In Each All-Star Game

Lakers Highlights: Kobe Bryant’s Best Play Against Every Team, In Each All-Star...

Throughout his amazing 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant had more than his fair share of highlights. If you were to ask 20 different people what their favorite Kobe moment is, you could get 20 different answers.

The Lakers will honor Kobe as they raise his No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys into the Staples Center rafters during halftime of Monday’s game against the Golden State Warriors. Bryant is becoming the first player to have two numbers retired.

The ceremony has prompted several NBA players, both former and current, to reminisce on their encounters with Bryant or favorite memories they have of the five-time champion.

As such, the NBA is also paying tribute to Bryant on social media. On their official Twitter account, the league released a montage of Kobe’s best play against every NBA team:

Additionally, the NBA also released a video of Kobe’s best play in every All-Star Game he’s been a part of:

Just watching the video brings back so many amazing memories from his entire career. From young Kobe throwing down an impressive windmill dunk against the Chicago Bulls that impressed even Michael Jordan, to prime Kobe knocking down a game-winner over LeBron James, to older Kobe dunking over the entire Nets team, he never stopped making an impact throughout his career.

Even the All-Star Game highlights show all of the different ways he impacts even those games. Defensively, big-time clutch shots, and huge dunks were all part of his highlight reel there as well. Even in exhibition games, Kobe’s competitiveness never waned.

Very few players are more deserving of the honor that the Lakers are giving Kobe Bryant tonight. It is a special occasion and everyone should take some time out and reminisce with these highlight videos of everything Kobe did.

WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DISCUSSION? CHECK OUT THE NEW LAKERSNATION FORUM CLUB