Lakers Highlights: Brandon Ingram Knocks Down Game-Winning 3-Pointer Against Sixers

The Los Angeles Lakers were finally able to end their five-game losing streak with a hard-fought 107-104 road victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Lakers got major contributions from many players, but in the end it was Brandon Ingram who came through when it counted.

Slowly picking up the consistency that had been missing, Ingram finished with a team-high 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists. With Philly battling back from a 15-point fourth quarter deficit, the Lakers needed each one of his points.

It was that final dagger that stood out, as the Lakers passed on taking a timeout. Ingram made a great decision finding Lonzo Ball in the corner who drove and kicked it back out to a wide-open Ingram for the game-winner.

Check out the final play via NBA on TNT:

The entire NBA is beginning to take notice of Ingram who is, as he’s steadily proving to be one of the league’s rising stars. He has scored at least 17 points in eight of the last 10 games and the confidence with which he is shooting the ball is evident.

Of course, Ingram’s shot wouldn’t have happened without excellent plays from both Ball and Julius Randle. It was Randle coming up with the huge stop on Joel Embiid on the other end to start off the final sequence.

Ball’s patience and vision were on full display as he made a great drive, recognized all five Sixers collapse on him and made a perfect pass to Ingram. He even had Kentavious Caldwell-Pope open on the opposite wing, but decided Ingram was the best option.

The Lakers have been searching for a true closer ever since Kobe Bryant retired and while Ingram is still far away from reaching Kobe’s level, he is beginning to get that confidence to take over down the stretch.

