Lakers Forward Corey Brewer On Lonzo Ball: ‘He Makes All The Right Plays’

The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of hope for the upcoming season as they believe they can make a jump after winning only 26 games last season. Much of that is tied to rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, who looks to be a game-changer at the position.

With his outstanding court vision and passing ability, Ball will be a major benefit to a number of his teammates. One who fits in perfectly with Ball is veteran wing Corey Brewer.

An extremely fast forward who thrives in transition, Brewer would benefit greatly from Ball’s outlet passes and he is clearly looking forward to playing with the rookie. After throwing out the first pitch for Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium, Brewer spoke with Nina Mandell of USA Today about what he likes about the Lakers’ top pick:

“He’s a really smart kid,” Brewer said. “The best thing about him is he makes the right pass, he makes all the right plays. Even when he was playing badly in the first game of the Summer League, he was making all of the right plays. It just didn’t go right.”

Among the Lakers group of wing players Brewer can sometimes be forgotten about, but he could play a big role for the Lakers this season. While he has never been a great shooter, he is a solid defender and is perfect for running the wings in the fast-paced offense Luke Walton wants to run.

With Ball always looking ahead to make the right play, Brewer could get a ton of easy baskets this season. Additionally, with expected starter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope suspended for the first two games of the season, Brewer could potentially find himself in a starters role.

Brewer’s assessment of what Ball brings to the table is spot-on and he is in line to benefit from it as much as anyone on the team.