Lakers Draft Workouts: Rabb, Dorsey, Brown, Blossomgame, Oliver, Rathan-Mayes



The Los Angeles Lakers worked out another six draft prospects on Tuesday in preparation for the 2017 NBA Draft: Jaron Blossomgame, Sterling Brown, Tyler Dorsey, Cameron Oliver, Ivan Rabb, and Xavier Rathan-Mayes.

Cal’s Rabb was considered by many to be the most intriguing of the prospects as some mock drafts have him going to the Lakers with their 28th pick in the draft. The 6’11, 220 lbs. forward spent his last two seasons at Berkeley where he averaged 13.2 points, 9.4 rebounds on 54.4% shooting. Though Rabb could have declared for the NBA draft (and likely would have gone in the first round) after an impressive freshman season at Cal, he opted to use another year of college to better his skillset.

Dorsey (6’4, 194 lbs.) also known as ‘Mr. March’ after an unbelievable March Madness run with Oregon, grew up watching and rooting for the Lakers his entire life, being raised in Los Angeles. The 21-year-old guard said it would be a ‘dream come true’ to play for the purple and gold. Speaking of a dream come true, Dorsey was taking a picture with Magic Johnson after his workout, who provided him with some words of confidence after his workout.

Brown, a 6’6 230 lbs. guard out of SMU, was immediately recognized for being a former Lakers guard Shannon Brown’s younger brother. After his workout, the younger Brown talked about advice he’d gotten from his brother throughout the process and the ties he already had to the purple and gold.

Blossomgame (forward, 6’7, 220 lbs, Clemson) and Oliver (forward, 6’8, 225 lbs, Nevada) are both towards the bottom of the second round in most mock drafts, while Rathan-Mayes (guard, 6’4, 208 lbs, Florida State) is on the cusp of most others. Check out our video above for a sneak peak into the workouts and our interviews with the prospects below.

Tyler Dorsey



Ivan Rabb



Sterling Brown

