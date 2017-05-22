Lakers Draft Workouts: Bryant, Kuzma, Williams-Goss, Beachem, Hawkins, White



The Los Angeles Lakers worked out six draft prospects on Monday morning, in preparation for the 2017 NBA Draft: V.J. Beachem, Andrew White, Nigel Williams-Goss, Kyle Kuzma, Dominique Hawkins, and Thomas Bryant.

A 6’10, 245 pound center out of Indiana, Bryant is one of the few in that group currently projected to go anywhere from the end of the first round to the middle of the second in most mock drafts. The Lakers, of course, have the 28th pick in this years draft (acquired via trade from the Houston Rockets), to go along with their No. 2 pick.

Williams-Goss, a 6’3, 195 lbs. guard out of Gonzaga chatted with the media after his workout. Currently projected in the late second-round, Williams-Goss would’ve had to really impress the Lakers if they were to consider using their late first-rounder on the Gonzaga star.

A mid second-rounder on most draft boards, Kuzma, a 6’9, 221 lbs. forward out of Utah also chatted with the media after his workout. Having to prove himself after a challenging start to his first year in Utah, Kuzma talks about what that did for his game.

Beachem, a 6’8 forward out of Notre Dame, hasn’t found his way onto most draft boards but also displayed his skills at the pre-draft combine in Chicago with Magic Johnson sitting front and center last week.

Both Hawkins (6’0, 191 lbs., guard, Kentucky) and White (6’7, 210 lbs. guard, Syracuse) are still working to find their way onto draft boards as well.

Check out our videos below for interviews with prospects Williams-Goss and Kuzma.

Nigel Williams-Goss



Kyle Kuzma

