Lakers Draft Workouts: Allen, Artis, Djitte, Frazier, Hawkinson, Peak



The Los Angeles Lakers worked out another six draft prospects on Tuesday morning, in preparation for the 2017 NBA Draft: Kadeem Allen, Jamel Artis, Sidy Djitte, J.J. Frazier, Josh Hawkinson, and L.J. Peak.

Most of the prospects in this morning’s workout are projected to be either on the cusp of most draft boards or predicted to go undrafted this summer.

Allen (6’3 guard, 195 lbs., Arizona) worked out in front of fellow Wildcat, Lakers head coach Luke Walton on Tuesday, hoping to show the Lakers why he deserves to be drafted. An All-Pac-12 Second Team and Pac-12 All-Defensive Team selection in 2017, Allen averaged 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 68 games (60 starts) at the Division I level.

Frazier (5’10 guard, 155 lbs., Georgia) was idolized in his town, even having a J.J. Frazier Day on April 25, helping lift the Georgia program back up to an elite level. Though continually questioned about his size, Frazier just uses that to work even harder to prove himself each day.

Peak (6’5 guard, 215 lbs., Georgetown) is forgoing his senior season for the NBA draft to support his family. Defensively, Peak knows that’s probably his biggest strength, so he is working on his three-point shooting this summer.

Hawkinson (6’10 forward, 230 lbs, Washington State) was an All-Pac 12 Second Team and Reese’s College All-Star game selection as a senior. Djitte (7’0 center, 245 lbs, Clemson) led the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, grabbing over 17 percent of available missed shots.

Artis (6’7 forward, 215 lbs., Pittsburgh) was named as an All-ACC Honorable Mention selection as a sophomore and senior, shooting 47.0 percent in his career.

Check out the video above for a snippet into Lakers draft workouts and the interviews below with Frazier, Peak and Allen.

J.J. Frazier



L.J. Peak



Kadeem Allen

