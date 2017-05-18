Lakers Draft News: L.A. To Work Out North Carolina’s Tony Bradley

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers found out that they had kept their top-three protected draft pick, moving up to the second overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft. Of course, the Lakers already had a guaranteed first-round pick, 28th overall, from the Houston Rockets thanks to the Lou Williams trade.

The Lakers have already begun workouts with players who could be possibilities with the late first-rounder and on Friday they will be hosting another one with North Carolina’s Tony Bradley scheduled to work out, according to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman:

North Carolina big man Tony Bradley worked out for the Knicks today. Will work out for Lakers Friday, Spurs on Sunday, Milwaukee Tuesday and OKC a week from today, source told ESPN. Still undecided whether to remain in draft.

Bradley is an intriguing option for the Lakers. The freshman big man didn’t play much in his lone season with the Tar Heels but flashed some serious potential when he was on the floor.

His per-40 minute averages of 19 points and 13.9 rebounds are extremely impressive. He is a big center, measuring in at just under 6’11 with a 7’5 wingspan and weighing in at 249 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine. He also has a good back-to-the-basket game in the post and showed the ability to protect the rim at North Carolina in addition to his good rebounding.

There are some concerns about his level of conditioning which will definitely need to improve at the next level. Some also wonder whether he will have the quickness to be able to effectively switch out onto guards and defend the perimeter effectively.

Bradley is just one of a number of players who the Lakers will take a long look at. Lonzo Ball is the favorite to be drafted with the second pick, but it is anyone’s guess as to what the Lakers will do with their other draft choice.