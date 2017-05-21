Lakers Draft News: L.A. To Work Out Kansas State Forward Wesley Iwundu

The Los Angeles Lakers are hard at work ahead of next month’s NBA Draft. While much focus is on who they will take with the second overall pick, the Lakers also face a big decision as to who they will take with their other pick, the 28th overall selection that they got from the Houston Rockets in the Lou Williams trade.

The Lakers worked out players on both Thursday and Friday and have another group workout scheduled on Monday. According to Mark Medina of the LA Daily News, they will work out Kansas State forward Wesley Iwundu in a couple of weeks as well:

Tab Kansas State senior forward Wesley Iwundu as scheduled to work out for Lakers (June 12). — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 16, 2017

Iwundu isn’t the most well-known prospect, but he does have some tools that make him a very intriguing player. He measured just under 6’7″ with a 7’1″ wingspan at the NBA Draft Combine which allows him to play and defend multiple positions. He is also a very good athlete with good playmaking instincts as a forward.

There are some concerns about his shooting, though he did make improvements throughout his college career. He is also a senior which will make many question how much more he can improve. Some would also argue that him being older would make him more ready to step in and contribute immediately.

Iwundu is currently the 56th ranked prospect by Draft Express which would make him a borderline draft pick. However, seeing someone up close could change perceptions. Larry Nance Jr. was not highly ranked coming into the 2015 class, but has turned into a major part of the Lakers core. Additionally, the team also uses these workouts to look at potential summer league and training camp invites.

Last year, Iwundu averaged 13 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in his senior season for the Wildcats.