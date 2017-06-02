Lakers Draft News: Jawun Evans, Josh Hart Among Prospects To Workout Monday

With the 2017 NBA Draft nearing, the Los Angeles Lakers continue to bring in a number of potential prospects in order to get a closer look. While they have yet to work out any of the top prospects who would be considered with the second overall pick, a number of players who could be the Lakers pick at 28 have been brought in.

That will continue on Monday as the Lakers will bring in another group of players for a workout including Oklahoma State point guard Jawun Evans and Villanova shooting guard Josh Hart via Lakers Nation’s Serena Winters:

Laker pre-draft workouts scheduled for Monday: pic.twitter.com/tWI2O7YvwA — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) June 2, 2017

Evans is the highest rated player in this group, currently ranked as the 27th best player in this draft class by Draft Express. He is known as a true point guard and floor general who excels as a scorer and playmaker despite lacking the ideal height and athleticism for point guard’s in today’s NBA.

Hart was arguably the best player on Villanova’s 2016 National Championship team. An all-around guard capable of scoring, rebounding, passing, and defending, this senior is someone who could come in and contribute right away. He is ranked as the 50th best prospect by Draft Express.

Iowa State’s Monte Morris is a fringe prospect currently ranked 66th by Draft Express. He is a steady, smart, and reliable point guard who takes care of the ball and does a great job of setting teammates up.

The rest of the prospects are all players who seem unlikely to be drafted at this time. Tyler Roberson is a long, athletic combo forward from Syracuse. T.J. Cline is a solid scoring big man from Richmond who showed the potential to stretch the floor. Roger Moute a Bidias is a wing who didn’t have a huge role at Cal and is the brother of Clippers forward Luc Richard Mbah a Moute.

Even if the Lakers don’t draft any of these players, they are always looking for guys to fill out their summer league team or possibly invite to training camp.