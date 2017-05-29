Lakers Draft News: Ivan Rabb, Tyler Dorsey, Four Others To Work Out Tuesday

With the 2017 NBA Draft less than a month away, the Los Angeles Lakers have been hard at work bringing in a number of different prospects. While they have yet to set any workouts with players in play for the second overall pick, there have been many players who the Lakers could consider with the 28th pick.

That will continue on Tuesday as the Lakers announced they will bring in six more players for a workout headlined by Cal forward Ivan Rabb and Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey:

The Lakers will host six more draft prospects Tuesday morning in El Segundo. https://t.co/nsfDPVcJ2p pic.twitter.com/29JxHe860O — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 29, 2017

Rabb is the highest rated of the players listed, currently ranked as the 25th best prospect by Draft Express and 24th by ESPN’s Chad Ford. He is a long, athletic big man known for his work on the boards and his ability to protect the rim. He averaged 14.0 points and 10.5 rebounds as a sophomore at Cal last year.

Dorsey is a combo guard, currently viewed as a potential second-round pick. He averaged 14.7 points while shooting 42.4 percent from three-point range for the Ducks last season. He really stepped it up during Oregon’s Final Four run, averaging 23.8 points in five tournament games while shooting 59.7 percent from the field and a ridiculous 60.6 percent from three-point range.

Jaron Blossomgame is a prototypical small forward with great physical tools but is one of the oldest players in the entire draft. He averaged 17.7 points and 6.3 rebounds as a senior at Clemson. Sterling Brown is the brother of former Lakers guard Shannon Brown. He has outstanding physical tools and also shot almost 45 percent from three-point range as a senior at SMU.

Cameron Oliver is a potential ‘stretch-4’ and showed a little bit of everything in his sophomore season at Nevada. He averaged 16 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks while also hitting 38.4 percent from deep. Xavier Rathman-Mayes was a good floor general for Florida State last season but is not expected to be taken in this draft.