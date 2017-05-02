

We’re two weeks away from one of the biggest days in the Los Angeles Lakers offseason, the NBA draft lottery. By now, you know the probabilities…the Lakers have a 46.9% chance of keeping their top three pick, and a 53.1% of losing it. And, if they lose their top three draft pick, it could have big implications for their future.

We break down the best and worst case scenarios with ESPN Los Angeles’ Allen Sliwa, host of Lakers Talk on 710AM, as the lottery approaches on May 16, 2017. What should the front office do if they wind up in the top three? Draft a potential star or dangle it as a trade asset?

And, what should be the priority if they lose their pick, which also means they lose their 2019 first rounder to the Orlando Magic? How could this affect their offseason plans and free agency? Does this mean Lakers fans could be in for another rough season ahead?

Plus, which (if any) of the young core, should the Lakers deem untouchable.