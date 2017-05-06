Lakers Director Of Basketball Analytics Yuju Lee Resigns From Position

Jeanie Buss understood that the Los Angeles Lakers needed a different perspective and outside influence to get the franchise back on track. The Lakers and their fan base hold a winning standard throughout the decades, which triggered her decision to hire Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka.

The duo has gotten the Lakers off to a nice start, acquiring a first-round pick while also banking on the top-three protected pick. With their influence and pivotal role now underway, they need to analyze the organization in order for the front office and pecking order to be in complete cohesion towards their goals.

As the offseason continues for the Lakers, expect to see other changes happen within the organization. Friday presented yet another resignation, with a key figure in the analytics department refusing a demotion from his position, via ESPN’s Baxter Holmes:

Sources tell ESPN that the Los Angeles Lakers tried to demote Yuju Lee, their director of basketball analytics, but he instead decided to leave the organization altogether. Wednesday was Lee’s last day. He worked for the team for four seasons, starting as a consultant during the 2012-13 season. The Lakers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lee was hired in October of 2016, working in the analytics department before moving up to director of basketball analytics. With Lee understandably refusing to take a lesser role, he now has the opportunity to go after another opportunity. Being a part of the Lakers franchise is a difficult achievement to exceed in terms of sports, but the experience provided in Los Angeles will benefit Lee in the long haul.

Assistant general manager Glenn Carraro also resigned in early April, following the news of Kupchak and his role and in a voluntary manner.

During the past few weeks, we’ve seen roles and positions change throughout the franchise, which was triggered the day Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak were relieved of their duties. Strength and conditioning coach Tim DiFrancesco also recently resigned from his position, citing the chance to get other opportunities.