Lakers D’Angelo Russell And Larry Nance Jr. Featured In ‘Best Assists Of The Season’ Highlight Reel

The NBA is full of breathtaking displays of athleticism and skill, from high-flying slams to silky-smooth three-point shooting. Still, sometimes the most jaw-dropping play can be the assist, when two players work together in concert, knowing what the other is going to do as though they can read their mind.

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers have been treated to a number of phenomenal assists over the years, especially during the Showtime days when Magic Johnson no-look passed his way up and down the Great Western Forum. The modern Lakers, under the watchful eye of head coach Luke Walton, isn’t on the level of the Showtime squads, but it’s clear that passing is becoming a part of their game plan once again.

NBC Sports put together a highlight package of the best assists of the 2016-2017 regular season and a few Lakers show up, including D’Angelo Russell and Larry Nance Jr. Give it a look (at the top of the page) and appreciate how spectacular a pass can be.