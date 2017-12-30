Lakers Assign Thomas Bryant, Ivica Zubac To South Bay; Call Up Vander Blue

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Thomas Bryant and Ivica Zubac were again assigned to its G League South Bay affiliate, while Vander Blue was called up and added to the active roster.

Bryant’s and Zubac’s stay in Los Angeles was short-lived, as the pair’s recent NBA stint lasted all of two days. They each received one minute of playing time on Friday night against the Clippers, though only Bryant managed to get a shot off in the limited opportunity.

The South Bay Lakers receive a boost with the returns of Bryant and Zubac, who are expected to be in uniform for Saturday’s home game against the Salt Lake City Stars.

In 12 games for South Bay, Bryant has averaged a team-best 22.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over 30.5 minutes on the floor. He has additionally sunk nearly 60 percent of his baskets while posting a plus-minus of 4.8.

Zubac has appeared in seven games for South Bay, and is averaging 21.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and two blocks per contest over 31 minutes on the court. The second-year center has added a plus-minus of five, while also converting over 64 percent of his shots.

Blue returns to the Lakers on a strong note, having averaged 25 points over his previous five contests for South Bay. He’ll join the team immediately and will suit up for Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Rockets.

In 11 G League games this year, Blue has put up 21 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. He has shot over 41 percent on the floor and nearly 36 percent from behind the arc, and looks to provide another scoring option for Los Angeles.

Blue provides some depth at guard for the Lakers, who will be without Lonzo Ball for their two-game road trip.

