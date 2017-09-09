Lakers Video: Shaquille O’Neal Part Of Hilarious Antics On Set Of ‘Uncle Drew’ Series

Throughout his life, Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal has had a larger-than-life personality. Fans across the world may have become acquainted with him via his dominance on the basketball court, but his comedic efforts and constant appearances on television are why he has become one of the most hilarious people on the planet.

O’Neal was on set for the next chapter in the ‘Uncle Drew’ series, another short film dedicated to NBA players undercover in the attire of elderly men and women. He wasn’t the only former NBA player along for the ride, as Reggie Miller, Chris Webber and Nate Robinson were in on the action, along with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie.

During the shoot, O’Neal was able to provide some comedic relief, as he does best. In a video courtesy of NBA on TNT, O’Neal swishes a timely three-pointer, while glaring at the camera with his elderly look:

Who says the Big Fella doesn't have range? 💦 (Via @ReggieMillerTNT) pic.twitter.com/twY2z18s8O — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 7, 2017

Although O’Neal only made one three-pointer during his 19-year career, he has always remained confident in his ability to hit a clutch shot. In recent years, O’Neal claimed a victory over Charles Barkley in a three-point shootout on the set of Inside the NBA and even challenged his son’s trainer to a brief contest.

While the Lakers legend is the one that likes to set the traps, he can sometimes fall victim to them as well. Robinson, a former teammate of O’Neal, capitalized on a chance to recreate one of his famous dunks while the 15-time All-Star was caught off guard:

Some things never change… 😂 pic.twitter.com/TOhrMB5pFq — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 7, 2017

The former players are certainly having fun on set during the ‘Uncle Drew’ series, as they get another outlet to dazzle fans with the game of basketball. A temporary release date of June 2018 has been established, as they continue filming for what will likely be an interesting mix of comedy and basketball skills.

While he can be serious at times, O’Neal tends to have a comedic approach to his adventures, whether as an analyst on NBA on TNT or during his countless partnerships and sponsorships. The Hall-of-Famer also loves to get involved in undercover or potential cameo series, as was the case this past week.