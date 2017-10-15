Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Excited To Make His NBA Debut

The NBA season is almost back, which means the Los Angeles Lakers are almost set to tip off their latest campaign as well.

The dawn before the season is always an exciting time for fans, filled with optimism about their team no matter how the preseason went.

Everyone is undefeated to start the regular season, all of their favorite players are in the best shape of their lives and have added 15 pounds of muscle. All the players on their favorite team have spent the whole summer focused on defense or improving their shot.

It’s an exciting time for players as well. They get to show off what they worked on over the offseason, and for rookies like Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, they are on the eve of getting real-life NBA action for the first time ever.

Kuzma put on both of those hats and channeled his inner-fan and first-time player in a tweet Sunday morning:

I remember every year super geeked for opening night to watch my favorite players now I'm playing against them…too dope season is here🙏🏽 — kuz (@kylekuzma) October 15, 2017

Kuzma is right. The season finally being here is dope. Lakers fans will finally get their first look at Lonzo Ball in real NBA games against NBA players. We finally get to see if Kuzma’s insane success shooting the basketball will carry over once he’s playing against dialed-in NBA defenses that have heard of him by this point.

Plus, Kuzma being excited for his first day at a new job is understandable, especially when he’s talked previously about how “surreal” it is to put on his purple and gold jersey.

Playing in the NBA is a dream job for nearly every basketball fan, and Kuzma finally gets to live out his dream for real on Thursday, which would leave anyone feeling like a kid that can’t sleep the night before their birthday. Only a few more days to go, and then NBA basketball is back.